North Alabama visits Queens after Ortiz’s 28-point performance

North Alabama Lions (14-7, 6-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-9, 5-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Queens after Daniel Ortiz scored 28 points in North Alabama’s 88-84 overtime win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals have gone 6-3 at home. Queens is fifth in the ASUN scoring 76.0 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Lions are 6-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Queens is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Queens gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Wilson is averaging 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ortiz averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

