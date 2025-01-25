North Alabama visits Lipscomb following Vinson’s 22-point outing

North Alabama Lions (9-9, 4-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-6, 5-2 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (9-9, 4-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-6, 5-2 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts North Alabama after Bella Vinson scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 71-69 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Bisons are 9-2 in home games. Lipscomb ranks 57th in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.8% from deep. Jalyn Holcomb leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 4-3 in conference play. North Alabama is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). North Alabama has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bisons. Holcomb is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists. Alyssa Clutter is averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

