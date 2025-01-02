North Alabama plays Bellarmine following Lane’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-10) at North Alabama Lions (8-5) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -12.5; over/under…

Bellarmine Knights (3-10) at North Alabama Lions (8-5)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Bellarmine after Jacari Lane scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 85-69 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Lions are 5-1 on their home court. North Alabama is second in the ASUN with 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Corneilous Williams averaging 7.0.

The Knights are 0-7 on the road. Bellarmine has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Alabama’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.1 points.

Billy Smith is averaging 12.5 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.