North Alabama knocks off North Florida 90-84

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Donte Bacchus’ 21 points helped North Alabama defeat North Florida 90-84 on Saturday. Bacchus shot 9…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Donte Bacchus’ 21 points helped North Alabama defeat North Florida 90-84 on Saturday.

Bacchus shot 9 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lions (12-7, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane scored 18 points while going 6 of 14 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and eight assists. Corneilous Williams had 18 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Smith led the Ospreys (9-10, 2-4) with 22 points. Jasai Miles added 18 points and six rebounds for North Florida. Liam Murphy also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.