North Alabama hosts Lipscomb following Ognacevic’s 31-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 5-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-7, 4-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits North Alabama after Jacob Ognacevic scored 31 points in Lipscomb’s 88-60 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Lions have gone 7-1 in home games. North Alabama is third in the ASUN scoring 78.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bisons are 5-1 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is second in the ASUN scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

North Alabama averages 78.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 65.8 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gyasi Powell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is shooting 64.9% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

