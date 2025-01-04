North Alabama defeats Eastern Kentucky 88-67

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie’s 18 points helped North Alabama defeat Eastern Kentucky 88-67 on Saturday night. Soucie had…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie’s 18 points helped North Alabama defeat Eastern Kentucky 88-67 on Saturday night.

Soucie had five rebounds for the Lions (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Canin Jefferson scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. Corneilous Williams shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (7-8, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Mayar Wol. George Kimble III also put up 11 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.