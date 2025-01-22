Norris and Wright State host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (13-7, 6-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-10, 4-5 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (13-7, 6-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-10, 4-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Milwaukee after Keaton Norris scored 21 points in Wright State’s 78-70 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 6-2 on their home court. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon League with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.7.

The Panthers are 6-3 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon League scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Wright State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Milwaukee averages 78.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.1 Wright State allows to opponents.

The Raiders and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norris is averaging seven points and 4.8 assists for the Raiders. Jack Doumbia is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

