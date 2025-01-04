Norfolk State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore, aims for 4th straight home win

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-10) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-10) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 5-0 on their home court. Norfolk State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

Norfolk State scores 65.1 points, 5.0 more per game than the 60.1 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals for the Spartans.

Zamara Haynes is averaging 12.1 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.