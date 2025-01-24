Norfolk State hosts Howard after Moore’s 20-point game

Howard Bison (8-11, 3-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (8-11, 3-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Howard after Brian Moore Jr. scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 105-42 victory against the Washington Adventist Shock.

The Spartans are 6-1 on their home court. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Bison are 3-0 in MEAC play. Howard has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Norfolk State allows.

The Spartans and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blake Harper is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

