Norfolk State earns 73-64 victory against Delaware State

The Associated Press

January 6, 2025, 7:02 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jalen Myers scored 20 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 73-64 on Monday night.

Myers added nine rebounds for the Spartans (11-7, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sin’Cere McMahon scored 15 points while shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jaylani Darden shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Robert Smith led the Hornets (7-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Muneer Newton added 14 points and eight rebounds. Martez Robinson had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

