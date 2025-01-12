Norchad Omier scores 19, Baylor outlasts Arizona State 72-66 in overtime

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points and Baylor dominated overtime after blowing a 15-point lead to beat…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points and Baylor dominated overtime after blowing a 15-point lead to beat Arizona State 72-66 on Saturday night.

The Bears (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) held Cincinnati to to 48 points in a 20-point win on Tuesday and appeared to be headed toward another blowout with a dominating first half.

The Sun Devils (10-5, 1-3) clawed their way back by finding an offensive rhythm midway through the second half, pulling within 60-59 on Alston Mason’s layup with 10 seconds left.

Baylor’s Jeremy Roach hit 1 of 2 free throws and Adam Miller tied it at 61-all on a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Omier missed a turn-around jumper at the buzzer, but the Bears scored the first eight points of overtime to avoid a disheartening loss.

Baylor’s V.J. Edgecombe had 15 points, and Josh Ojianwuna finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

B.J. Freeman led Arizona State with 22 points and Mason finished with 14.

Arizona State had all kinds of trouble with Baylor’s defense in the first half, hitting two shots over the final 12:33 to trail 32-20 at halftime.

The Sun Devils continued to struggle offensively early in the second half before solving Baylor’s defense to force the game to overtime. Arizona State shot 2 of 10 in the extra period after hitting 14 of 27 shots in the second half.

Baylor plays at Arizona and Arizona State hosts UCF, both on Tuesday.

