Noland and New Mexico host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 0-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 3-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Nevada after C.J. Noland scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 103-89 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lobos are 7-1 on their home court. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 3.2.

The Wolf Pack are 0-3 in MWC play. Nevada is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

New Mexico averages 87.4 points, 21.0 more per game than the 66.4 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 74.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.9 New Mexico allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lobos.

Tre Coleman is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

