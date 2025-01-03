Noland and New Mexico host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 0-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 3-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 11 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 0-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 3-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -6; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Nevada after C.J. Noland scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 103-89 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lobos have gone 7-1 at home. New Mexico is second in the MWC with 17.6 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 7.1.

The Wolf Pack are 0-3 in MWC play. Nevada has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lobos.

Nick Davidson is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

