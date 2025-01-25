Noel scores 15, Wright State beats Detroit Mercy 67-50

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 15 points in Wright State’s 67-50 victory against Detroit Mercy on Saturday. Noel…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 15 points in Wright State’s 67-50 victory against Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Noel also added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (11-11, 5-6 Horizon League). Keaton Norris scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Alex Huibregtse had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (6-16, 2-9) with 15 points. Nate Johnson added eight points for Detroit Mercy. TJ Nadeau also had eight points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Titans.

These two teams both play Thursday. Wright State visits Youngstown State and Detroit Mercy hosts Northern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

