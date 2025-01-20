Noah Farrakhan, Xzavier Long lead Hampton past North Carolina A&T 74-73

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan scored 17 points and Xzavier Long made the first of two free throws with…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan scored 17 points and Xzavier Long made the first of two free throws with two seconds left to rally Hampton to a 74-73 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Farrakhan added six assists and three steals for the Pirates (10-9, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). George Beale had 13 points and Long scored eight.

Landon Glasper had 21 points to lead the Aggies (4-16, 0-7), who have lost seven in a row. Ryan Forrest scored 20 and Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Farrakhan scored 11 points to guide Hampton to a 39-29 lead at halftime

