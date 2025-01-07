No. 9 UConn visits Villanova following Dixon’s 25-point outing

UConn Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays No. 9 UConn after Eric Dixon scored 25 points in Villanova’s 100-56 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 at home. Villanova is fourth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Huskies are 4-0 in Big East play. UConn ranks third in college basketball with 19.7 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 6.5.

Villanova averages 80.1 points, 11.5 more per game than the 68.6 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 25.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Diarra is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

