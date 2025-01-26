No. 9 TCU women end a 35-year losing streak against No. 25 Baylor with an 80-75 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 24 points and 14 rebounds as ninth-ranked TCU led throughout to end…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 24 points and 14 rebounds as ninth-ranked TCU led throughout to end a 35-year losing streak to instate rival No. 25 Baylor and take over first place in the Big 12 with an 80-75 victory Sunday.

The Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12), who joined Baylor in the Big 12 during the 2012-13 season, had lost 37 consecutive games in the series since an 83-76 win at home on Feb. 28, 1990, when both teams were in the Southwest Conference.

Sarah Andrews has 21 points with five 3-pointers for Baylor (16-5, 6-2), which had won three national championships and 13 Big 12 regular-season titles while going to 22 NCAA Tournaments since last losing to the Frogs.

Madison Conner had 21 points with four 3s for the Frogs, who led by as many as 22 points midway through the third quarter. Hailey Van Lith had 19 points while Agnes Emma-Nnopu added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Aliyah Matharu had 14 points for Baylor, and Jada Walker scored 11.

Takeaways

Baylor had a season-low four turnovers, but shot 36.8% from the field. (28 of 76) and got outrebounded 45-34. The Bears were back in the Top 25 in two months, but also lost 72-57 to top-ranked UCLA in its return.

Conner had three free throws and a 3-pointer as TCU scored the game’s first nine points and went on to its fourth win over a Top 25 team, a single-season school record.

Key moment

TCU had six turnovers in the first five minutes of the game, but still led 12-2. Baylor missed its first six shots.

Key stat

The Frogs have won their last 18 home games, including all 15 this season to match their longest winning streak in a single season.

Up next

Baylor plays at UCF on Wednesday night. TCU plays at Iowa State next Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.