No. 9 TCU hosts No. 25 Baylor after Prince’s 22-point game

Baylor Bears (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU faces No. 25 Baylor after Sedona Prince scored 22 points in TCU’s 60-59 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Horned Frogs have gone 14-0 in home games. TCU has a 15-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 6-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TCU averages 81.0 points, 22.7 more per game than the 58.3 Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Prince is shooting 60.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Walker is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

