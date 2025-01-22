No. 9 TCU faces Oklahoma State following Van Lith’s 24-point showing

TCU Horned Frogs (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU visits Oklahoma State after Hailey Van Lith scored 24 points in TCU’s 81-73 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Cowgirls are 11-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State is the top team in the Big 12 with 15.4 fast break points.

The Horned Frogs are 7-0 in Big 12 play. TCU is second in the Big 12 with 20.4 assists per game led by Van Lith averaging 6.0.

Oklahoma State scores 82.1 points, 26.2 more per game than the 55.9 TCU gives up. TCU scores 24.7 more points per game (82.1) than Oklahoma State allows (57.4).

The Cowgirls and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stailee Heard is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Conner is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists. Sedona Prince is shooting 61.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.