No. 9 Oregon hosts Ivisic and No. 22 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Illinois takes on No. 9 Oregon after Tomislav Ivisic scored 23 points in Illinois’ 117-64 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Ducks are 6-1 on their home court. Oregon ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Fighting Illini are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon averages 79.5 points, 13.9 more per game than the 65.6 Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Bittle is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Ducks.

Kasparas Jakucionis is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

