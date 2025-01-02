No. 9 Oklahoma hosts Oldacre and No. 5 Texas

Texas Longhorns (13-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas visits No.…

Texas Longhorns (13-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas visits No. 9 Oklahoma after Kyla Oldacre scored 21 points in Texas’ 94-35 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 at home. Oklahoma ranks second in college basketball with 22.8 assists per game. Payton Verhulst leads the Sooners averaging 4.2.

The Longhorns are 3-1 on the road. Texas is 12-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Texas has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 16.1 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhulst averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Madison Booker is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 89.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 89.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

