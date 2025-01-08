No. 9 Ohio State visits No. 25 Michigan following Swords’ 30-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Michigan faces No. 9 Ohio State after Syla Swords scored 30 points in Michigan’s 86-70 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 in home games. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Michigan makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Ohio State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Michigan allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords is shooting 45.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wolverines.

Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 14.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.