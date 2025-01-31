No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 5 Florida Gators

Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida visits No. 8 Tennessee.

The Volunteers have gone 11-1 at home. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 7.4.

The Gators are 5-2 in SEC play. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 85.3 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Tennessee scores 75.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 65.4 Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is averaging 17.8 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Condon is averaging 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

