No. 8 Maryland Terrapins and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns meet in Newark, New Jersey

The Associated Press

January 20, 2025, 3:41 AM

Texas Longhorns (17-2, 4-1 SEC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Maryland faces No. 7 Texas in Newark, New Jersey.

The Terrapins are 10-0 in non-conference play. Maryland scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 21.3 points per game.

The Longhorns have a 13-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas is third in the SEC allowing 55.7 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Maryland makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Texas scores 24.7 more points per game (87.4) than Maryland gives up to opponents (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Terrapins.

Rori Harmon is averaging 10.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

