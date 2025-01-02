No. 8 Maryland hosts Rutgers following Adams’ 31-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits No. 8 Maryland after Destiny Adams scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 77-63 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins are 7-0 on their home court. Maryland is second in the Big Ten scoring 85.0 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-2 against conference opponents. Rutgers has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Rutgers averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Maryland gives up.

The Terrapins and Scarlet Knights meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saylor Poffenbarger is averaging 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 10-0, averaging 87.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

