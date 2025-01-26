No. 8 Maryland hosts No. 1 UCLA after Betts’ 25-point outing

UCLA Bruins (19-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

UCLA Bruins (19-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA visits No. 8 Maryland after Lauren Betts scored 25 points in UCLA’s 84-66 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Terrapins are 9-1 on their home court. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 4.3.

The Bruins are 7-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Maryland makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (33.1%). UCLA scores 17.7 more points per game (82.4) than Maryland gives up to opponents (64.7).

The Terrapins and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games.

Betts is shooting 62.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.