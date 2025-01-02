No. 8 Marquette takes home win streak into matchup with Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Golden Eagles take on Creighton.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Marquette is 9-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bluejays have gone 2-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton is seventh in college basketball with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 5.5.

Marquette averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Kalkbrenner is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

