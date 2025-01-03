No. 8 Marquette takes home win streak into matchup with Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Golden Eagles face Creighton.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Marquette is fourth in the Big East scoring 80.5 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Bluejays are 2-1 in Big East play. Creighton scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Marquette makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Bluejays face off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.