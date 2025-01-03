No. 8 Marquette beats Creighton to stay unbeaten in Big East play

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones overcame a slow start to collect 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists as No.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones overcame a slow start to collect 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists as No. 8 Marquette defeated Creighton 79-71 on Friday night to remain unbeaten in Big East competition.

Stevie Mitchell added 18 points to help Marquette (13-2, 4-0) win its fourth straight. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (9-6, 2-2).

Jones missed his first seven shots and went scoreless for the first 17 ½ minutes of the game before hitting a 3-pointer to start a 16-0 run. Jones’ driving layup with 38 seconds left in the half broke a tie and put Marquette in front for good.

NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 69, OHIO STATE 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Szymon Zapala scored a season-high 15 points and No. 18 Michigan State made 8 of 10 free throws to hold off Ohio State for its third straight win to start Big Ten play.

Zapala fueled a 12-0 run to build a 14-point lead for the Spartans (12-2, 3-0). However, the Buckeyes rallied as John Mobley Jr. hit a 3 and Bruce Thornton followed with a jumper with 8:47 left to go up, 50-49.

Ohio State (9-5, 1-2) then committed turnovers on three straight possessions. After Thornton’s second turnover in under a minute Xavier Booker drove the length of the floor for a three-point play. Tre Holloman drilled a 3 and Booker dunked to give Michigan State a 57-50 lead. Micah Parrish hit two 3-pointers and Mobley added a third, but the Spartans finished hitting 8 of 10 from the line.

Jaden Akins was 5 for 6 from the free-throw line, hitting 3 of 4 in the final minute, to finish with 14 points for Michigan State. Coen Carr was 7 for 8 at the line and added 11 points. Jaxon Kohler grabbed 10 rebounds.

Parrish was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points to lead Ohio State. Thornton finished with 10 points.

