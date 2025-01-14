No. 8 Kentucky hosts No. 11 Texas A&M after Phelps’ 24-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 2-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 2-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas A&M visits No. 8 Kentucky after Zhuric Phelps scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 94-88 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats are 10-0 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 89.2 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Aggies are 2-1 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is third in the SEC with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Solomon Washington averaging 6.0.

Kentucky averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 77.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 74.9 Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

