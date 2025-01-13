No. 8 Florida puts home win streak on the line against Missouri

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Florida hosts Missouri trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Gators are 8-0 on their home court. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 43.5 boards. Alex Condon leads the Gators with 8.1 rebounds.

The Tigers are 2-1 in SEC play. Missouri ranks third in the SEC shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Florida averages 86.3 points, 17.8 more per game than the 68.5 Missouri gives up. Missouri has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 12.8 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Gators.

Marques Warrick is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

