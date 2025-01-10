No. 7 UConn visits Georgetown after Ransom’s 35-point outing

UConn Huskies (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts No. 7 UConn after Kelsey Ransom scored 35 points in Georgetown’s 77-62 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas have gone 4-2 in home games. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Jaeda Wilson averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 5-0 in Big East play. UConn has a 12-2 record against opponents above .500.

Georgetown makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Georgetown gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ransom is averaging 20.6 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hoyas.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

