No. 7 UConn hosts Kanerva and Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (5-9, 0-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-2, 4-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 7 UConn after Meri Kanerva scored 20 points in Xavier’s 65-60 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. UConn has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers are 0-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier allows 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

UConn makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Xavier has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Musketeers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Kanerva is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

