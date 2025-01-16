No. 7 Texas visits Auburn after Gaston’s 23-point outing

Texas Longhorns (16-2, 3-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-8, 0-4 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Texas Longhorns (16-2, 3-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-8, 0-4 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on No. 7 Texas after Deyona Gaston scored 23 points in Auburn’s 80-61 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 5-3 at home. Auburn has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns are 3-1 in conference play. Texas has a 13-2 record against opponents over .500.

Auburn makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Texas averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Auburn gives up.

The Tigers and Longhorns face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is shooting 52.7% and averaging 22.3 points for the Tigers.

Madison Booker is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 12.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

