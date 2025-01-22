No. 7 Texas hosts No. 17 Tennessee after Booker’s 28-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-2, 4-1 SEC) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-2, 4-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas hosts No. 17 Tennessee after Madison Booker scored 28 points in Texas’ 89-51 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Longhorns are 9-0 in home games. Texas is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.5 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Volunteers are 3-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Texas makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Tennessee has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Volunteers meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Oldacre is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Longhorns. Booker is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is shooting 49.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

