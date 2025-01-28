No. 7 Michigan State hosts Minnesota after Garcia’s 31-point outing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits No. 7 Michigan State after Dawson Garcia scored 31 points in Minnesota’s 77-69 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Spartans are 10-0 in home games. Michigan State scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Michigan State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.7 points. Jase Richardson is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

Garcia is scoring 19.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.