No. 7 Marquette takes on Seton Hall, aims for 4th straight road win

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-12, 1-6 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette hits the road against Seton Hall aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Pirates are 4-5 in home games. Seton Hall is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Golden Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pirates.

Kameron Jones is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.