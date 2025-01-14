No. 7 Marquette plays DePaul following Ross’ 27-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-6 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-6 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette visits DePaul after Chase Ross scored 27 points in Marquette’s 74-66 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-3 in home games. DePaul averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

DePaul scores 76.9 points, 10.5 more per game than the 66.4 Marquette allows. Marquette scores 6.5 more points per game (80.0) than DePaul allows to opponents (73.5).

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Blue Demons.

David Joplin is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

