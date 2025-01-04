No. 7 Kansas visits Johnson and UCF

Kansas Jayhawks (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts No. 7 Kansas after Darius Johnson scored 24 points in UCF’s 87-83 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Knights have gone 8-0 at home. UCF scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is third in the Big 12 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 7.8.

UCF makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Kansas averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UCF gives up.

The Knights and Jayhawks square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

