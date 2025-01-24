No. 7 Houston Cougars take on the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks, look for 12th straight win

Houston Cougars (15-3, 7-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (15-3, 7-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston seeks to prolong its 11-game win streak with a victory against No. 12 Kansas.

The Jayhawks are 9-1 on their home court. Kansas is third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Cougars are 7-0 in Big 12 play. Houston has a 15-3 record against teams over .500.

Kansas makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Houston has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.9 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LJ Cryer is scoring 13.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.