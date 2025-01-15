No. 6 UConn visits St. John’s following Lavelle’s 23-point game

UConn Huskies (15-2, 6-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 1-4 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (15-2, 6-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 1-4 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts No. 6 UConn after Kylie Lavelle scored 23 points in St. John’s 60-39 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm are 5-3 in home games. St. John’s averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 11-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 6-0 in Big East play. UConn is the top team in the Big East with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Strong averaging 9.3.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game St. John’s gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Vanderhoop is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 6.9 points.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.9 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

