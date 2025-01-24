No. 6 UConn visits Creighton after Maly’s 24-point performance

UConn Huskies (18-2, 9-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-3, 8-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (18-2, 9-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-3, 8-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts No. 6 UConn after Morgan Maly scored 24 points in Creighton’s 63-52 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays have gone 6-0 in home games. Creighton is seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 29.9 rebounds. Maly leads the Bluejays with 5.3 boards.

The Huskies have gone 9-0 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 16-2 record against teams above .500.

Creighton averages 74.0 points, 23.1 more per game than the 50.9 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maly is averaging 17.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Lauren Jensen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 18.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

