No. 6 UConn routs St. John’s 71-45

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 12 points after missing two games with a left knee sprain to help No. 6 UConn win its sixth straight, 71-45 over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Bueckers, after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown, made 4 of 7 shots in 23 minutes. The guard added five rebounds along with two steals and finished the game six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer.

Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) with 13 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 as UConn never trailed.

Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 10 points.

No. 1 UCLA 63, PENN ST. 67

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA held off Penn State in a game that was relocated because of the wildfires that have been devastating the Los Angeles area.

Angela Dugalic scored 11 and Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez each had 10 for UCLA (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten).

Gabby Elliott and Talayah Walker each had 17 points for Penn State (9-9, 0-7), which has one win in its past 10 games.

The Bruins led by as many as 23 early in the second half before the Lady Lions got within 69-62 with 5:41 left to play. But UCLA clamped down to hold Penn State scoreless over the final 3:27.

The game was moved to Long Beach State because of concerns over the wildfires that have killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

No. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 73, COLORADO 46

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw and JJ Quinerly scored 19 points apiece and No. 20 West Virginia used two dominate quarters to blitz Colorado.

The Mountaineers outscored the Buffaloes 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 31-27 at halftime and closed it out with a 24-6 fourth quarter.

Kylee Blacksten and Kyah Watson both added 10 points for West Virginia (14-3, 4-2 Big 12 Conference), which forced Colorado into 30 turnovers and turned those into 39 points.

Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3), who shot 38% and went 4 of 17 on 3-pointers. The Buffs beat the Mountaineers 60-55 in Colorado on Dec. 21.

No. 22 MICHIGAN ST. 70, RUTGERS 60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Julia Ayrault and Emma Shumate scored 12 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State slipped past Rutgers.

Grace VanSlooten added 11 points for the Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who outscored the Scarlet Knights 23-13 in the third quarter to gain control of the game.

Destiny Adams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7), who lost their sixth straight. Kiyomi McMiller added 13 points.

