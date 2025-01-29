No. 6 UConn defeats DePaul for 10th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points to match her season high, Azzi Fudd also had 17 and No.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points to match her season high, Azzi Fudd also had 17 and No. 6 UConn rolled past DePaul 84-58 on Wednesday night for its tenth straight win and 31st in a row in Big East regular-season play.

Freshman Sarah Strong scored 11 points and pulled in eight rebounds. The Huskies (20-2, 11-0) used 10-0 and 18-2 runs in the third quarter to pull away.

Leading scorer Paige Bueckers, who entered averaging 19.6 points per game, was held to eight matching her season low. The redshirt senior was able to rest starting in the third quarter as UConn as coach Geno Auriemma turned to his bench.

Jorie Allen and Taylor Johnson-Matthews each scored 19 for DePaul (11-12, 6-4).

No. 14 MARYLAND 82, PENN ST. 73

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu scored 20 points, Kaylene Smikle added 17 and No. 14 Maryland held off Penn State’s second-half rally to earn a victory.

Maryland (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten Conference) entered on a three-game losing streak — all to top-15 teams.

Maryland scored the opening eight points of the game and led the rest of the way. The Terrapins added a 13-2 run later in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead they held until Penn State started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to get within 62-57.

Penn State, which trailed by as many as 21 points early in the second half, got within 66-64 with 5:06 remaining in the fourth. Gabby Elliott led the way for the Nittany Lions in the fourth, scoring 19 of her 23 points on 8-of-8 shooting.

Maryland regained control by making seven straight field goals, including three by Smikle, to take a 79-69 lead with 1:19 left.

No. 24 OKLAHOMA ST. 83, ARIZONA ST. 71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24 Oklahoma State used a strong first quarter to defeat Arizona State, the Cowgirls’ fourth-straight win and Sun Devils’ seventh-straight loss.

The Cowgirls, off to their best start in 11 seasons, were down two when they went on an 11-0 run, starting with two Heard 3-pointers, to take the lead for good. That turned that into a 16-2 run to finish the first quarter with a 22-10 lead. Oklahoma State was 8 of 18 with three 3-pointers while the Sun Devils were 5 of 20, 0 for 5 behind the arc.

OSU scored the last five points of the second quarter to lead 41-26 at halftime. Heard had 11 at the break.

Heard had a pair of layups in an early 8-0 run to push the lead to 49-28. The Sun Devils had an 11-2 run to get within 11 in the fourth quarter but OSU’s next two baskets were 3-pointers to end the threat.

