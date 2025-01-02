No. 6 LSU runs season-opening winning streak to 16 games in 98-64 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow each finished with a double-double and No. 6 LSU routed Arkansas…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow each finished with a double-double and No. 6 LSU routed Arkansas 98-64 on Thursday night in the SEC opener for both teams.

Johnson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Morrow added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kailyn Gilbert scored 16 points and Mikaylah Williams had 14 for unbeaten LSU.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, a transfer from Arkansas, finished with eight points and five rebounds.

The Tigers (16-0) shot 50% (39 for 78) from the field and made 9 of 23 3-point attempts. They led Arkansas by as many as 49 points.

Izzy Higginbottom led the Razorbacks (7-9) with 27 points on 10-for-21 shooting. Carly Keats scored 18.

Takeaways

LSU: Since a six-point overtime win against Stanford on Dec. 5, the Tigers have won their last six games by an average of 29.2 points.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will need much more offensive support in league play for Higginbottom, who has scored 20-plus points in four of the last five games.

Key moment

After Higginbotton made back-to-back layups to pull Arkansas within 32-22 with 6:32 to go in the first half before LSU went on a 9-0 run behind scores from four players.

Key stats

The Tigers forced 21 turnovers, which led to 34 points. LSU outscored Arkansas 36-2 in fastbreak points.

Up next

LSU hosts Auburn on Sunday, and Arkansas’ tough open to SEC play continues Sunday at No. 5 Texas.

