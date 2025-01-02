No. 6 LSU plays Arkansas after Morrow’s 20-point performance

LSU Tigers (15-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-8) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU takes on…

LSU Tigers (15-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-8)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU takes on Arkansas after Aneesah Morrow scored 20 points in LSU’s 83-61 win against the Albany Great Danes.

The Razorbacks are 6-3 on their home court. Arkansas is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. LSU averages 92.6 points and has outscored opponents by 33.3 points per game.

Arkansas scores 73.2 points, 13.9 more per game than the 59.3 LSU allows. LSU scores 20.5 more points per game (92.6) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (72.1).

The Razorbacks and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Smith is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.7 points.

Mikaylah Williams is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 91.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

