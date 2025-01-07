No. 6 Kentucky visits Georgia after Brea’s 23-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky plays Georgia after Koby Brea scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 106-100 win against the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Georgia is 10-2 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in SEC play. Kentucky has a 9-2 record against opponents above .500.

Georgia’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Brea averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 52.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.