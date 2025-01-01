No. 5 Texas visits No. 9 Oklahoma after Oldacre’s 21-point outing

Texas Longhorns (13-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas faces No.…

Texas Longhorns (13-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas faces No. 9 Oklahoma after Kyla Oldacre scored 21 points in Texas’ 94-35 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Longhorns are 3-1 on the road. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC with 17.8 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.2.

Oklahoma averages 91.6 points, 37.0 more per game than the 54.6 Texas gives up. Texas averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Oklahoma allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is averaging 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Sooners.

Madison Booker is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 89.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 89.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

