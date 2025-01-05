No. 5 Texas hosts Higginbottom and Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-9, 0-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-9, 0-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on No. 5 Texas after Izzy Higginbottom scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 98-64 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns are 7-0 in home games. Texas averages 90.9 points and has outscored opponents by 35.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas’ average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Texas gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Longhorns.

Higginbottom is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 12.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

