No. 5 LSU hosts Coulibaly and Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (20-1, 5-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits No. 5 LSU after Aicha Coulibaly scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 61-55 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 13-0 at home. LSU is third in college basketball with 89.0 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

LSU scores 89.0 points, 24.2 more per game than the 64.8 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game LSU allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coulibaly is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Sahara Jones is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

